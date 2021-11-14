T20 WC: Australia are peaking at the right time, says McGrath ahead of finals

Australia and New Zealand will square off in the finals of the T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.The Aaron Finch-led side has lost one match in the ongoing tournament when the team went down to England last month.Since then Australia has revamped themselves and are on the winning run going into the finals of the T20 World Cup."Looking forward to tonight's World T20 Final. I think @cricketaustralia are peaking at the right time #worldt20 #ausvnz #gotheaussies," McGrath captioned the post on Instagram.Finch on Saturday said the aftermath of Australia's heavy defeat to England helped propel his side into the finals, where they face New Zealand."We were disappointed after that game, obviously. "We had a couple of days off to regroup after a gruelling couple of weeks of the tournament when we had to go through quarantine and really hard training," Finch had said in a pre-match press conference."It gave us the chance to freshen up mentally and physically. We talked about staying committed to being aggressive," he added.India batter Hanuma Vihari pointed out that Australia has rich experience of playing the finals of the World Cup."The Kangaroo team is at the forefront of the experience of playing the finals of the World Cup," Vihari said on Koo in Hindi.While Australia and New Zealand are two contrasting units, both are high on confidence after inspired shows in the semi-final games and it will all boil down to who manages to hold the nerves better in the summit clash. (ANI)