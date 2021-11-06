T20 WC: Australia win toss and elect to bowl first against West Indies

Abu Dhabi, Nov 6 (IANS) Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in their last Group 1 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Saturday.

Finch said his playing eleven was unchanged from the win against Bangladesh. "It looks like a good wicket and won't change throughout the 40 overs. If you have to win the tournament then you have to win both ways. We won't think about it."