T20 WC: BCCI and ICC engage in meeting to discuss road ahead

By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) met on Sunday to discuss the future of the upcoming T20 World Cup slated to be played later this year.



While the World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October-November, the BCCI is also looking at other options like UAE which had successfully hosted the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year.

"BCCI and ICC officials had a long meeting and discussed various issues related to hosting T20 WC," a BCCI source told ANI.

The source further said BCCI is closely looking at the situation in India and has asked ICC for some time to decide on how to go about staging the showpiece event.

"UAE was also discussed as an option. In the meeting, we discussed the team's stay and qualifiers in Oman and bio bubble for players as it was successful in last IPL," the source informed.

"But again nothing is finalised regarding T20 World Cup. Will take a call later as of now can't comment much," the source pointed.

Earlier, the ICC after the board meeting had confirmed that the BCCI would retain hosting rights of the T20 World Cup even if the tournament is moved out of India. (ANI)



