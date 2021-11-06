T20 WC: Chris Gayle hugs Mitchell Marsh after dismissing all-rounder

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 6 (ANI): West Indies batter Chris Gayle hugged Australian batter Mitchell Marsh after dismissing him in their final Group 1 match of Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.



Australia defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the match after chasing a target of 158. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh starred with the bat and helped their side in winning the match in just 16.2 overs.

The match also captured a heartfelt moment after Chris Gayle dismissed Mitchell Marsh and hugged the Australian batter.

Unlike Dwayne Bravo, who had clarified that this match would serve as his last outing in maroon, Chris Gayle had not made clear his plans for international retirement.

Coming back to the game, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh played the innings of 89* and 53 respectively as Australia chased the target of 158 in 16.2 overs.

The two-time men's T20 World Cup winners, West Indies racked up an impressive 157/7 first up on the back of their top-of-the-order batters. And in reply, Australia never looked uncomfortable in chasing it down, as they gathered two points with 22 balls to spare.

Opener David Warner was in fine form, as he brought up a half-century to keep Australia well on track in their chase. With some help from Mitchell Marsh, he brought down the ask to an even 60 needed off 60 balls. Australia went into the drinks break at 98/1. The duo continued with carnage as after six overs following Marsh dismissal, Aussies chased the target.

Earlier batting first, West Indies posted 157/7 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Kieron Pollard and Evin Lewis played innings of 44 and 29 respectively. Josh Hazlewood came back from an expensive first over to pick up four wickets. (ANI)

