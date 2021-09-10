T20 WC: CSA rope in Justin Sammons and JP Duminy as specialist consultants

Johannesburg [South Africa] September 10 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday named Justin Sammons and JP Duminy as specialist consultants to the Proteas men's national team management for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be played in Oman and the United Arab Emirates next month.



The pair will fill the vacancy on a temporary basis caused by the resignation of assistant coach Enoch Nkwe.

"I would like to thank the Imperial Lions and the North West Dragons for making JP and Justin available to us where they are currently employed as the respective batting coaches," commented CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith.

"Justin previously worked with the Proteas during the first part of our current tour of Sri Lanka so he has already developed a good working relationship with the players.

"JP is a perfect fit for T20 cricket. His record as a player speaks for itself and he will bring specific skills in all three disciplines of batting, bowling and fielding," Smith concluded.

Proteas Team Management for ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Khomotso (Volvo) Masubelele (team manager), Mark Boucher (head coach), Charl Langeveldt (bowling coach), Justin Ontong (fielding coach), Justin Sammons (specialist consultant), JP Duminy (specialist consultant), Craig Govender (physiotherapist), Tumi Masekela (strength and conditioning coach), Rivash Gobind (video analyst), Dr Hashendra Ramjee (team doctor), Sipokazi Sokanyile (media manager). (ANI)

