T20 WC: England need to learn very quickly from warm-up games, says Jason Roy

England defeated New Zealand on Wednesday in the warm-up match but the side had to face a defeat against India.Jason Roy said the discussion in the dressing camp after the defeat against India was around learning quickly before their opening encounter in the T20 World Cup."I think we played very well as that was our first game. Some of our players were playing after a very long time. And some had played in the IPL. So the talk in the camp after the defeat that we need to learn very quickly as in this competition every game matters, every ball matters. So we have to learn pretty quickly," said Jason Roy while replying to a query from ANI.When asked about Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer's absence in England's T20 World Cup 2021 squad, Roy said, "It's certainly unfortunate that we don't have Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer for the T20 World Cup, but we have an impressive squad for the tournament. The boys have been training extremely hard. We've got players who have more than enough skill and they'll rise to the occasion."Roy, who will play as the icon player of the Delhi Bulls in the fifth season of Abu Dhabi T10, said he is looking forward to learning from the more experienced players in the tournament."I think being the icon player is a great opportunity for me to go out there and showcase my skills. It's a great pleasure and I am very proud to be the icon player, but it's just a label. I am still looking to learn from the more experienced players. There's no added pressure on me," said the Englishman.Roy said the Delhi Bulls have got an expressive team for the upcoming season. "We've got a few experienced and successful senior members in the team like Dwayne Bravo and Eoin Morgan.""I think the Abu Dhabi T10 is one of those tournaments where you have to simplify things and go out there and express yourself. And our team will allow us to do just that as we've got quite an expressive team, which is quite exciting," he added.While speaking about his biggest responsibility for the Delhi Bulls this season, the opening batter said, "Going for runs from ball 1 or the first over has come quite naturally to me and that will be my job as an opener in the T10 format as well. It will be my responsibility to get the team off to a flyer. The strike rate is probably the most important thing in T10."Roy further said he is looking at the T10 format as another skill set to learn."The T10 format is another skill set for us cricketers to learn and it's exciting for me because I have played T20 from a young age and now I am also getting a chance to play in a T10 tournament. It's a lot of fun to watch the Abu Dhabi T10 and also to play in the tournament," he signed off. (ANI)