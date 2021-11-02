T20 WC: England was under pressure for long part in SL's chase, admits Buttler

Sharjah [UAE], November 2 (ANI): England might have managed to defeat Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, but wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler admitted that his side was under pressure in the second innings, and he hailed the bowling attack in ensuring the Three Lions walk away with a victory.



England has now won all its four matches in the Super 12 stage and they are all but set to qualify for the semi-finals.

"I think staying patient was the key (when England lost early wickets), but I managed to get a partnership with Morgan. I found it really tough early on in the innings. There was a point when we were thinking to get to the 120-run mark, but then we got going and got 160-plus. I use the same bat, even in the nets. It feels good," said Buttler after the game ended.

"We were under pressure for a long part of that chase knowing that Moeen had to bowl that over after Mills left the field due to injury so to take that wicket (Shanaka's run-out) was crucial and I was delighted with that. Was just trying to guess where he (Chameera) was going to bowl. I was pretty calm, I think at that stage I had batted for long, so staying patient was the key and hope he (Chameera) will miss his (length/ yorker)," he added.

Sri Lanka needed 34 from the final three overs to win the match, but the Lankan Lions lost their last five wickets for eight runs.

Buttler smashed his maiden ton before England displayed an all-round performance to defeat Sri Lanka by 26 runs in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

England scored 163 in 20 overs and then restricted Sri Lanka to 137 to register their fourth win in four games in the tournament. (ANI)

