T20 WC: Every game is different that's what I have learned over last few weeks, says Josh Hazelwood

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 25 (ANI): Australia bowler Josh Hazelwood expressed his thoughts after his breakthrough performance against South Africa in the first Super 12s match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.



Hazelwood scalped two wickets by giving out 19 runs in his entire fours overs spell in the match, as his side defeated South Africa by five wickets.

"Chatting about how batters are probably expecting that you to change if you are hit for four or six. Think the wickets are a little different here as well, but it's about to keep doing the same thing and make them hit fours and sixes off your good deliveries - just above the stumps, a hard length," said the Australian bowler, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"Every game is different and that's what I've learned over the last few weeks. It's about getting everything in order at training and preparing yourself for anything, then summing it up as a bowling group once you are out there," he added.

Talking about his most expensive over in the match, Hazelwood said, "You have to weigh up where the boundaries are bigger, who you are bowling at, so it's about thinking on your feet and preparing for every situation. There's certainly a place for line and length then there's times where it doesn't work."

Australia will now be facing Sri Lanka for their next ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash on October 28 in Dubai. (ANI)

