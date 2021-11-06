T20 WC: Felt satisfying to be there and hitting winning runs, says David Warner

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 6 (ANI): Australian batter David Warner expressed his happiness after his side demolished West Indies in their final Super 12 match in Group 1 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.



With this 8-wicket win, Aussies are now in a good position to make the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh played the innings of 89* and 53 respectively as Australia chased the target of 158 in 16.2 overs.

"It felt satisfying to be there and hitting the winning runs. The key was to come out and play my natural game, target the bowlers upfront. Obviously, the slow bowlers bowling with the new ball there needs to be some adjustment, especially with Akeal Hosein who was swinging it and hard to get away with. For me, it is about targeting the first two balls of the over and Mitch Marsh coming in and playing that knock was outstanding," said Warner in a post-match presentation.

"They (the bowlers) have been outstanding. The last game was clinical and tonight to come out and bowl the way they did, we knew they would come hard at us and would keep coming even if they lost three wickets, to restrict them to a competitive total was a good job. DJ has been the benchmark for all the players coming out of the Caribbean, Chris as well for all opening batters around the world, he sets a high standard and I look up to him," he added.

Coming back to the match, West Indies racked up an impressive 157/7 first up on the back of their top-of-the-order batters. And in reply, Australia never looked uncomfortable in chasing it down, as they gathered two points with 22 balls to spare.

Opener David Warner was in fine form, as he brought up a half-century to keep Australia well on track in their chase. With some help from Mitchell Marsh, he brought down the ask to an even 60 needed off 60 balls. Australia went into the drinks break at 98/1. The duo continued with carnage as after six overs following Marsh dismissal, Aussies chased the target.

Earlier batting first, West Indies posted 157/7 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Kieron Pollard and Evin Lewis played innings of 44 and 29 respectively. Josh Hazlewood came back from an expensive first over to pick up four wickets. (ANI)

