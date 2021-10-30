T20 WC: Game against England really important in context of making semis, says Cummins

Dubai [UAE], October 30 (ANI): Australia pacer Pat Cummins has said that the game against England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup would be really important for his side in the context of reaching the semi-finals.



England and Australia will square off against each other on Saturday evening at the Dubai International Stadium. Both sides are yet to lose a game in the ongoing competition.

"They've been probably just about the form team the last few years in white-ball cricket. We know these guys really well. We know it's such a big game in the context of making the semi-finals, and always enjoy coming up against England. There are a few players that will be coming out this summer from this side, so it would be great to get one on the board against them early," said Cummins in an official ICC release.

Australia has utilised Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell in tandem as a fifth bowler but some questioned the tactic after the pair took nought for 51 between them against Sri Lanka.

"We're covering a lot of areas with that fifth bowler, we've got Maxwell, Stoinis, Marsh, all who can contribute those four overs. It might change, but at the moment I feel like whichever way we go, we've got plenty of options," said Cummins.

"I think another great thing about those first two games is it feels like everyone in the 11 has played a huge role. Just about everyone has fired and is riding high on confidence, it feels like it's all coming together," he added.

For England captain Eoin Morgan, having had two comfortable victories, he believes Australia will present a real challenge for the 2016 finalists.

"I think it's probably going to be one of our most difficult games in this group stage, Australia are a very strong side, they've gone two for two, very much like us, and they've started the tournament well," Morgan said.

"Australia are a very strong side. Obviously coming into the tournament, they probably would be considered joint second-favourites, along with us. They're a side that we know pretty well, we have played against them a lot over two or three years, so we're looking forward to a really good game," he added. (ANI)

