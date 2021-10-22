T20 WC: Gerhard shines as Namibia defeats Ireland to qualify for Super 12s

Sharjah [UAE], October 22 (ANI): Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus played a crucial knock of 53 runs as his side defeats Ireland by eight wickets in Group A of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Friday.



With this win, Namibia has progressed from Group A to the Super 12 stages. As a result of finishing at the top of Group A, Scotland will join India's group featuring Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Chasing 126, Namibia got off to a steady start as opener Craig Williams was set back for 15 runs by Curtis Campher, leaving their total as 25/1 after 5.1 overs.

Erasmus then joined the wicket-keeper Zane Green, who played a knock-off 24 runs of 32 balls. Ireland got their second breakthrough after 13.2 overs, as Campher once again took a wicket and sent Green back to the dug-out.

Following Green's dismissal, David Weise and Erasmus played anchor innings of 28 and 53 runs, respectively, and took Namibia home by eight wickets.

Earlier in the match, Ireland started off well, as their first shock came after 62 runs in 7.2 overs. Namibia's Jan Frylinck scalped three wickets and restricted Ireland at 125/8.

Ireland's batter Stirling played a knock of 38 runs of 24 balls and brought his team to a decent total.

Brief scores: Ireland 125/8 (Stirling 38, Kevin O'Brien 25; Curtis Campher 2-14); Namibia 126/2 (Gerhard Erasmus 53, David Weise 28; Jan Frylinck 3-21). (ANI)

