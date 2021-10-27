T20 WC: Guptill's wicket my favourite, says Pak pacer Rauf

Sharjah [UAE], October 27 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has said that the scalp of Martin Guptill was his favourite among the four wickets he took against New Zealand in the Super 12's match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.



Pakistan defeated New Zealand by five wickets on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to move to the top of the table in Group 2 of the Super 12 stages.

"I am happy with the performance, thanks to the team, the fielding unit, they supported the bowlers, the support staff and the fans for all the support they've given us. There's competition in the bowling unit, we have been playing together for two years, myself, Shaheen and Hasan Ali. We talk with each other, assess the conditions and we do get confidence from each other," said Rauf after the game.

"The wicket of Guptill in the powerplay was the best amongst the four wickets. Thankful to everyone, my family, the way Lahore Qalandars supported me, I'm here today because of them," he added.

Pakistan won a nervy thriller in Sharjah as they successfully chased down 135 to beat New Zealand by five wickets.

New Zealand looked to be heading to a win in their first game of the tournament when wickets tumbled through the middle overs. But Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik produced a flurry of boundaries at the death to reach the target with eight balls to spare.

Pakistan will next take on Afghanistan in the World Cup on Friday. (ANI)

