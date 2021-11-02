T20 WC: Hamid Hassan backs Afghanistan's spinners to do the job against India

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 2 (ANI): Afghanistan fast bowler Hamid Hassan is optimistic about defeating India in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday on the back of their "best spinners" who have troubled most teams in the showpiece event.



It will be a change in venue for India after playing both their opening games at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as they will play Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Hamid Hassan, who picked three wickets against Namibia last week, also pointed out how well Afghanistan batsmen have performed in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"Afghanistan is a very good batting or bowling, fielding has also improved. We have the best spinners in the world, Nabi, Rashid and Mujeeb and it is a proper complete team.

"If you see our top order it sometimes clicks or sometimes doesn't click but our middle order is getting runs and that's a good sign. The good news is that we haven't been all out in the games, we have only lost five or six wickets and we have a long batting side until number nine," said Hassan while replying to a query from ANI.

"Even Rashid hasn't got the chance to bat yet. So we have the good opportunity against India if we put good runs on board we can defeat them by bowling and fielding," he added.

Indian top order has struggled to find form in the ongoing T20 World Cup but Hassan has not made any plans as of now for the Virat Kohli-led side.

"It depends on the wicket (picking early wickets) how it behaves. Our plans what we have though situations going around and we can't decide or we can't say anything before the game but we will try our best be it spinners and fast bowlers," Hassan said.

The Afghanistan fast bowler has said remaining calm and focused amid the turmoil will yield results for the team.

"We have to be calm because if we take pressure in the game you know what can happen we lose our confidence and we can't focus and we can even lose the game. So it is better to be calm, cool and focussed," said Hassan. (ANI)

