T20 WC: I take huge pride in leading England, says Morgan

Dubai [UAE], November 6 (ANI): England captain Eoin Morgan has vowed that his side will approach their final game of the Super 12s like every other at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 so far - with victory the only priority.



With four wins from four, England go into the contest at the summit of Group 1 as the only team with a perfect record and in prime position to take their place in the semi-finals. South Africa is currently third in the group, trailing Australia on net run rate, and will be keeping a close eye on what happens earlier in the day between Australia and the West Indies in Abu Dhabi.

But Morgan insists England are not concerning themselves with worrying about permutations, with their only focus in Sharjah on completing a clean sweep in the Super 12s.

"We're going into the game wanting to win. Given some of the situations we've been through in the past, we know how difficult it is to win a World Cup game itself without adding different permutations throughout the course of that," said Morgan in an official release.

"We've watched teams throughout this World Cup not even being in the contest at some stages, so we know how difficult it is to get in that contest and then to try and go and do what your team needs to try and win the game," he added.

England was given their sternest test to date last time out against Sri Lanka before winning by 26 runs and Morgan said he is proud of his team's desire to keep getting better.

"I think our win at Sharjah was as tough a win as we've ever had as a T20 group, so the satisfaction within that was significant," added the 35-year-old skipper.

"I take huge pride in leading the team. One of the things that makes me extremely proud is that regardless of how well or how poorly we've done, guys have always wanted to get better. They're not really that interested in standing still or spending too much time reflecting on what has been and gone. They want to continue to get better," he added. (ANI)

