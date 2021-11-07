T20 WC: India knocked out as New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 7 (ANI): Trent Boult starred with the bowl as New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets in the Group 2 encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.



Trent Boult scalped three wickets and gave just 17 runs in his entire four overs spell and restricted Afghanistan at 124/8. On the other hand, skipper Kane Williamson also played an unbeaten knock of 40 runs.

This marks the end of Afghanistan's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign along with India as they were dependant on Afghanistan's victory in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

With this victory, New Zealand has made their place in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Chasing 125, New Zealand faced no difficulties as they slowly and steadily moved towards victory. Openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell anchored the innings but the latter was later dismissed by Mujeeb ur Rehman in the fourth over, leaving the team's total at 26/1.

Following Daryl's dismissal, skipper Kane Williamson took the charge alongside Guptill to steady the ship for the Blackcaps. Just when Kiwis gained control of the match, Guptill departed in the ninth over by Rashid Khan.

It was later Williamson and Devon Conway's partnership that led New Zealand to the finishing line with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier opting to bat first, Najibullah Zadran made a determined half-century but found little support from his teammates as Afghanistan were held to 124/8.

The four New Zealand pace bowlers shared seven wickets among themselves, with Trent Boult the pick of the lot with 3/17.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 124/8 (Najibullah Zadran 73, Gulbadin Naib 15; Rashid Khan 1-27) vs New Zealand 125/2 (Kane Williamson 40*, Devon Conway 36*; Trent Boult 3-17). (ANI)

