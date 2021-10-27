T20 WC: India not out of tournament just after one loss, says Yusuf Pathan

Dubai [UAE], October 27 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan has said that the Men in Blue are not out of the T20 World Cup just because they lost their first game against arch-rival Pakistan.



Pakistan had defeated India by 10 wickets on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium and now Virat Kohli-led side will lock horns against New Zealand on October 31.

"I don't think it will be difficult for India to bounce back as our players have been playing good cricket. All the India players are hardworking and they know how to handle pressure. We all should keep supporting the team and the players will definitely do well," said Pathan during a virtual media conference.

"We are not out of the tournament after one loss. India still have a chance to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and I hope that we win the T20 World Cup," he added.

Pathan, who has scored 4,852 runs and taken 99 wickets in T20 cricket, is all set to feature in the Abu Dhabi T10, which is slated to be held at the UAE capital from November 19, 2021.

"I am working hard to give some joy to my fans during the Abu Dhabi T10. The tournament is a good opportunity for me to play for my fans," said Pathan.

When asked about his approach to the T10 format, the 38-year-old said, "My approach to T10 will be the same I have had for other formats. I will play my natural game. I'll put my strategies in place according to the wicket in Abu Dhabi. We'll need to score at a quicker rate in T10, so I am practicing accordingly. It's important to adapt to the conditions as well."

Pathan further added that the Abu Dhabi T10 will not only be about big hitting and boundaries, "T10 is just like any other format in cricket. One can't just go out there and hit boundaries just because it's a T10 game. One has to strategize which kinds of shots to play according to the situation in the T10 game as well. It's very important for a player to handle pressure and adapt to the situation quickly."

When asked if he is looking to bat at a particular batting position during the Abu Dhabi T10, Pathan said, "I have played at a number of batting positions during my career and I have always adapted to the team's needs. The T10 format suits my game. However, my batting position will depend on the team's strategies. I have always been open to batting at any position for the team." (ANI)

