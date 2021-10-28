T20 WC: Jason Holder approved as replacement for McCoy in Windies squad

Dubai [UAE], October 28 (ANI): The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has approved Jason Holder as a replacement for Obed McCoy in the West Indies squad.



All-rounder Holder, who has played 199 international matches including 27 T20Is, was named as a replacement after McCoy was ruled out due to a leg injury.

"Holder was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements," the ICC said in its official statement.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 consists of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members). (ANI)

