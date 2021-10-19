T20 WC: Legends Dhoni and Gayle meet in 'one memorable moment'

Dubai [UAE], October 19 (ANI): Former India skipper MS Dhoni and legendary West Indies opener Chris Gayle had a memorable meetup here in Dubai on Monday as the Super 12 teams gear up for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.



Dhoni has been roped in as Team India's mentor for the showpiece event while Gayle will play for West Indies. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the pictures of "two legends" following India's win over England in the warm-up match.

"Two legends. One memorable moment. When @msdhoni & @henrygayle caught up. #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup," BCCI tweeted.

India will face Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.

Windies Cricket also shared some pictures in which West Indies coach Phil Simmons, Team India's coach Ravi Shastri and former Australian batter Matthew Hayden -- who has joined Pakistan's coaching staff for the T20 World Cup -- could be seen catching up.

In the picture slide, Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran can also be seen sharing smiles. "Nothing but good vibes & smiles in Dubai", Windies Cricket tweeted.

Coming back to Team India's preparations, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul played knocks of 70 and 51 respectively as the Virat Kohli-led chased down 189 to defeat England by seven wickets in the warm-up match.

India will now play against Australia in the second warm-up match on Wednesday before taking on Pakistan in their tournament opener.

India, champions in the inaugural edition played in South Africa in 2007 and finalists in 2014, will also have Afghanistan, New Zealand, and two qualifiers from Round 1 to contend with in Group 2.

Meanwhile, Group 1 comprises England, Australia, South Africa, the West Indies, and two qualifiers from Round 1. (ANI)