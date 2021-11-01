T20 WC: McCullum praises Williamson's 'superb' captaincy after New Zealand's win

Dubai [UAE], November 1 (ANI): Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum was left impressed with the Kiwis' performance against India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.



New Zealand produced a stunning bowling display to beat India by eight wickets and get their campaign up and running.

Both India and New Zealand had lost their opening Super 12s matches to Pakistan and came into this one knowing that defeat would leave their hopes of reaching the semi-final hanging by a thread.

McCullum praised skipper Kane Williamson for his captaincy against India and said the win has now put the New Zealand World Cup campaign back on track.

"Professional performance full of planning and intent from the @BLACKCAPS v @BCCI today. World Cup campaign on track. Balanced bowling line up and superb tactically from the skipper," McCullum tweeted.

Coming to the match, Trent Boult started the carnage, eventually finishing with figures of three for 20, and as Indian batters picked out the fielders on the boundary with regularity, they were only able to make 110 for seven.

India had brought in Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur, with the former promoted to open, but he was Boult's first victim, clipping the ball off his toes straight down the throat of Mitchell for four.

In reply, New Zealand registered an easy win as they chased down the target in the 15th over.

India, meanwhile, are now relying on other results if they are to make the semi-finals, with a clash against Afghanistan next up in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. (ANI)

