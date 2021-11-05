T20 WC: Michael Jones replaces injured Joshua Davey in Scotland squad

Dubai [UAE], November 5 (ANI): The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday approved Michael Jones as a replacement for Joshua Davey in the Scotland squad.



Right-hand batter Jones, who has played nine ODIs, was named as a replacement after Davey was ruled out due to a groin injury. Jones was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 consists of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members). (ANI)

