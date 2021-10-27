T20 WC: Need to reassess few things in batting, says Mahmudullah

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 27 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah expressed his disappointment after his side faced a defeat against England by eight wickets in their clash here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.



With this win, England went to the top of the table in Group 1 after they consigned Bangladesh to their second loss in the Super 12 stage. England dominated the Asian side in all departments as they chased the modest target of 125 in just 14.1 overs.

"We were very disappointed with the way we batted. We didn't start well and we didn't get any partnerships. If we get a good start, we can capitalise. It gets difficult on a wicket like this if we don't get a good start. We have more skilful hitters than power-hitters. I think we need to reassess a few things in batting," said the Bangladesh skipper in a post-match presentation.

England batter Jason Roy played a crucial knock of 61 runs and helped his side defeat Bangladesh in their second clash of the Super 12 stage.

England will now be facing Australia for their next clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on October 30 in Dubai while Bangladesh will be going against West Indies on October 29 in Sharjah. (ANI)

