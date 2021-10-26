T20 WC: Need to take defeat against Afghanistan in our stride, says Scotland captain Coetzer

Sharjah [UAE], October 26 (ANI): After suffering a 130-run defeat against Afghanistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said that his side needs to take this result in their stride and keep focusing on the upcoming matches.



"Clearly wasn't one of our better days. We have been playing some really good cricket but sometimes things don't go according to plan. This is a very good Afghanistan team with very good bowlers and this was a slightly tricky pitch and they bowled fantastically, so need to give credit to them. But Watt bowled well for us today, he was brilliant," Coetzer said after the game.

"We fought hard in the field, it's just a level check where the standards are. We got a bunch of players and we'll try to reflect that and get ready for the next game. The belief in the players is the key. The last thing we want is the guys to go back to the hotel and slip away into their rooms. I don't think they'll do that, as a group we'll sit together, take it in our stride, have a chat and try to bounce back," he added.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman stole the show with his fifer as Afghanistan thrashed Scotland by 130 runs in the Group 2 match.

If Mujeeb picked five, Rashid Khan took four wickets to dismantle Scotland batting as the five batsmen registered ducks during the chase.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan scored 190/4 at the end of 20 overs. Najibullah Zadran was dismissed on the final ball of the innings after he smashed 59 off 34 balls to steer Afghanistan to 190.

Afghanistan will next lock horns with Pakistan on Friday. (ANI)

