T20 WC: No reason to fear in Super 12s, says Scotland skipper Coetzer

Muscat [Oman], October 22 (ANI): Kyle Coetzer stated that there is no reason for Scotland to fear after the team defeated Oman by eight-wicket and booked their place in the Super 12s at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.



Scotland went into the clash with the hosts knowing that defeat could spell the end of the tournament, but this was a complete performance as the Scots clinched top spot in Group B with a third win out of three - a historic achievement for the side.

Kyle Coetzer, Scotland skipper in the post-match presentation said: "It's a great feeling. Congratulations to Zeeshan and Oman, they have been great. It's the opportunity to play at the biggest stage and you get to play the best of the best."

"The following back home has been immense. We have been through thick and thin in the last few years and guys have put in a lot of hard work to keep developing their game and the coaching staff has done an excellent job as well."

"(On qualifying for Super 12s) As far as I'm aware, we are going into a slightly tougher team and there's no reason to fear. It's gonna be an exciting group, we will go into every game full of hope and will give our best. Someone going and getting a big score, Berrington did that in the last game and I guess we dropped a couple of catches and our bowling up front and at the death has been excellent, Mark Watt has been excellent. We will find time to celebrate just a little bit," he added.

Josh Davey who was adjudged as Man of the Match said: "It's a great day for Scottish cricket. We have an early flight, so not too much, but there will be some celebration. It was a great occasion to showcase my skills, had some luck with the ball going to the fielders but we'll take it. The side has a lot of bases covered and the belief is there and we can cause some upset. T20 is about momentum, and if we carry it forward, we can do great things. There are some great teams in Group B and it will be a great opportunity to play against them."

After this win, Scotland and Bangladesh have progressed from Group B to the Super 12 stages. As a result of finishing at the top of Group B, Scotland will join India's group featuring Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan. On the other hand, Bangladesh will join Australia, South Africa, West Indies and England. (ANI)

