T20 WC: Qualifying for Super 12s biggest achievement under my leadership, says Erasmus

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 27 (ANI): Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus has said that guiding his side to the Super 12s stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is the biggest achievement the Eagles have achieved under his leadership.



Erasmus made 53 not out as Namibia beat Ireland in their final match of Group A to advance on their maiden ICC Men's T20 World Cup appearance. His side now face Scotland in their Group 2 opener and Erasmus is looking forward to the challenges Namibia will face.

"Obviously as the captain of the team, it has to be right up there since it's the biggest achievement under my leadership. As a player as well, I'm very excited to rub shoulders with the best in the world," said Erasmus in an official release issued by the ICC.

"Over the next week, we're going to have to up our level and get into this challenge with all of our energy, but we're ready to do that," he added.

Erasmus also called on all his team to play their part in Namibia's success after David Wiese delivered two unbeaten performances with the bat as Namibia secured qualification to the Super 12s.

"David has had an excellent tournament for us although I don't think we've quite fired as a team as a whole. So that's great to know that there's some potential sitting in the dugout still that has to come right sometime in the tournament," said Erasmus.

"We'll be looking to tap into the resources of each and every individual on the team, not only a few of the guys. There's lots of guys that still need to prove themselves or want to prove themselves, get runs, get some wickets. I believe they can do it. We have full confidence in every guy we select on the day," he added.

For Scotland, they are having to regroup after a heavy defeat to Afghanistan on Monday with wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Cross saying the side are fully focused on the Namibian challenge ahead of them.

"I don't think it dents our confidence in the slightest, these kinds of performances can happen. At the same time, we've got to move on. We've got four big games to try to put hopefully another full member win on the board and a win against Namibia," said Cross.

"Namibia are a very good team. I actually said before the World Cup started, I expected them to go through. I'm pleased that they did. They've got everything covered, they've got experience, they've got a really, really good fielding unit and very tidy bowling," he added. (ANI)

