T20 WC: Ravi Shastri has raised bar and deserves all praise, says Wasim Jaffer

Dubai [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer praised team India's head coach Ravi Shastri for his exemplary work done during his tenure.



Barring the below-par show in the ongoing tournament, the Men In Blue have performed exceptionally well under coach Shastri and skipper Kohli.

India had defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds to clinch the Test series earlier this year. The Kohli-led side had also defeated England 3-2 in the T20I series in March this year.

"Criticize them for WC, but let's not forget as far as Test cricket is concerned @RaviShastriOfc and co were just what the doctor ordered. The team progressed ahead like a tracer bullet and became a dangerous customer abroad. Ravi Bhai & co raised the bar and deserve all the praise," tweeted Wasim Jaffer.

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid was appointed head coach of the senior side last week and he will take over the reins from Ravi Shastri after the ongoing T20 World Cup. (ANI)

