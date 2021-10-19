T20 WC, Rd 1: Namibia batter Williams feels 'poor execution' cost team game against SL

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 19 (ANI): Namibia batter Craig Williams feels the team's batting unit needs to "pull up its socks" following a poor show against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.



Sri Lanka's bowlers restricted Namibia before Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Avishka Fernando helped chase down a modest target (97) in style to start their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with an impressive seven-wicket victory on Monday in Group A.

Williams said Namibia batters have to put up a show so that bowlers have something to defend in the upcoming games.

"It's quite disappointing because we've trained for the last two years and we knew what was coming. On the night, our execution was quite poor," ICC quoted Williams as saying.

"The Sri Lankan bowling attack is well-oiled. They didn't give us much to hit -- they got the right height on their bouncers and executed it really well.

"The batting unit needs to pull up its socks and get something better on the board for the bowlers to defend," he added.

The Namibia batter wants his side to quickly forget the defeat against Sri Lanka and focus on upcoming matches to be in contention of qualifying for the Super 12s.

"We still have high spirits though and we walked off the field with smiles on our faces. We knew Sri Lanka would be tough and we have to put this behind us as quickly as possible," said Williams.

"We back ourselves against Ireland and the Netherlands and let's see where those games take us," he signed off.

Namibia will lock horns with Netherlands and Ireland in Group A on Wednesday and Friday respectively. (ANI)

