T20 WC: Shami, Jadeja shine as India restricts Scotland to 85/10

Dubai [UAE], November 5 (ANI): India starred with the bowl as Scotland was restricted to 85/10 in the Group 2 match of Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.



Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets each for India.

For Scotland, George Munsey and Michael Leask played the innings of 24 and 21 as no batter of their side crossed the 30-runs mark.

Opted to bowl first, Jasprit Bumrah made an impact as he dismissed Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer in the 3rd over. And then in the 6th over, Shami struck to remove another opener, George Munsey. He walked back after scoring 24 runs off 19 balls. Scotland's score read 27/2 after six overs in the innings. Ravindra Jadeja then scalped two wickets in the 7th over and left Scotland's total to 29/4.

By the end of the 10th over, the total was 44/4 but in the next over Shami was hit for 13 runs by Michael Leask. The latter's reign also came to an end, as he fell prey to Jadeja's spell after scoring 21 runs.

Later, Bumrah dismissed Mark Watt and lastly, Alasdair Evans was removed by Shami. Scotland were restricted to 85/10 after 17.4 overs.

Brief Scores: Scotland 85/10 (George Munsey 24; Mohammed Shami 3-15, Ravindra Jadeja 3-15) vs India. (ANI)

