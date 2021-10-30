T20 WC: South Africa win toss and elect to field against Sri Lanka

Sharjah, Oct 30 (IANS) South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka in a Group 1 match of Super 12 stage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Bavuma said that Quinton de Kock comes in for Heinrich Klaasen in the playing eleven. "The team is feeling much better, de Kock is in a much better state. The first 5 overs will be key for us. We are expecting the pitch to be different here in Sharjah. We are expecting it to be a slow and low wicket."