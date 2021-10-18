T20 WC: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first against Namibia

Abu Dhabi, Oct 18 (IANS) Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first against Namibia in the fourth match of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Monday.

After winning the toss, Shanaka said dew coming later led him to bowling first. "The team is doing good in the last six months, we got a few good series wins and also won some warm-up matches. It is about handling the situations and our guys have been handling them well in the last few months. I have been playing a long time now and I am happy to captain."