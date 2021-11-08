T20 WC: Team India sporting black armbands to pay tributes to late Tarak Sinha

Dubai [UAE], November 8 (ANI): The Indian cricket team is sporting black armbands in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Namibia in honour of Dronacharya Awardee coach Tarak Sinha, who passed away on Saturday.



India is locking horns with Namibia for their final Super 12s encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Monday.

"The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their tributes to Dronacharya Awardee and widely respected coach Shri Tarak Sinha, who sadly passed away on Saturday," BCCI tweeted.

Tarak Sinha passed away on Saturday aged 71 after a battle with cancer. Sinha is renowned for coaching players across generations and the list comprises Surinder Khanna, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra and Rishabh Pant.

Sinha is only the fifth cricket coach, after Desh Prem Azad, Gurcharan Singh, Ramakant Achrekar and Sunita Sharma, to be given the Dronacharya award.

Coming back to the match, India has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Namibia.

India was knocked out of the World Cup on Sunday after Afghanistan failed to defeat New Zealand. Even if the Men in Blue wins against Namibia, they would not be able to leapfrog New Zealand at the second position in Group 2 to make the semi-finals. (ANI)

