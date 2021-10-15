T20 WC: There are lot of challenges in front of New Zealand, says Williamson

Dubai [UAE], October 15 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson feels there are a lot of challenges in front of the Kiwis ahead of the T20 World Cup but their focus will be on getting better as a team in the showpiece event.



New Zealand begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against Pakistan in their Super 12s match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26 and will play India three days later at the Dubai International Stadium.

"I mean there's a lot of challenges in front of us. I mean any tournament, any World Cup is always tough, particularly the T20 World Cup. There are match-winners in every team and anybody can truly beat anybody and for us, we want to continue the path of growth and improve as a side and make those adjustments," ESPNcricinfo quoted Williamson as saying.

"There are very little promises in this game, but we want to continue to get better as a side and hope that holds us in good stead. That'll be our focus and that will be important for us in this tournament," he added.

Williamson said Kiwis focus will shift towards India and the side will try to adjust to the UAE conditions to be in the groove for the match.

"And then the focus will change, it will be on India and [we will] try and get a bit of clarity around what we might expect in some of those conditions, which can also vary quite a lot," said Williamson.

"Be nice and clear how we want to operate there. As a side, it's always a challenge [when] you have a number of different world events, but ultimately in terms of the bigger picture, you want to keep evolving and moving forward as a team and that's where you try and put your energy," he added.

Apart from former champions India and Pakistan, New Zealand also have to contend with Afghanistan and two qualifiers from Round 1 in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage. (ANI)

