T20 WC: 'Underdog' tag is not something we control, we focus on our cricket, says Williamson

Dubai [UAE], November 13 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Saturday said that his side being constantly viewed as "underdog" is not something they can control and the Kiwis just look to focus on their cricket.



Australia and New Zealand will square off in the finals of the T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"I mean look, it (underdog tag) sort of does not have anything to do with us, we focus on our cricket, try our best and we want to keep improving as a side. The different tags is not something we control," said Williamson while replying to an ANI query during a virtual pre-match press conference.

When ANI asked whether he is big on match-ups while doing captaincy, Williamson said: "Yeah, I mean there is definitely a bit of match-ups in this format where it is so condensed and the game is full of small margins. There is a little bit of that and a little bit of gut feeling in terms of often there have been venues where there have been shorter sides and sort of different power players coming in different positions so you are trying to make adjustments as you go. And it was just what happened in the last game with Mitchell Santner."

Williamson also admitted that his side has been subjected to a hectic schedule this World Cup, but they are not complaining and are eager to play the summit clash against Australia.

"I suppose the playing schedule has been somewhat hectic, we have played the last four games in seven days. There was a day off after the semi-final and there was a training opportunity yesterday. Preparation has been good, but it is just making those quick adjustments to the venue and opposition," said Williamson.

"Winning the T20 World Cup would be a big achievement, where it stands at the moment, there is a game of cricket to play and we are focusing on that. That is where we are at the moment, it is a really exciting opportunity and we are looking forward to the match tomorrow," he added.

Australia and New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup, and the tournament is guaranteed to have a new winner this time around. (ANI)

