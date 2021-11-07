T20 WC: Want to continue with same momentum in semis, says Babar Azam

Sharjah [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said the side wants to continue the winning momentum going into the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup.



Pakistan demolished Scotland by 72 runs in their final Super 12 match in Group 2 here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday.

Veteran batters Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik had played sensational knocks to power Pakistan to 189 in 20 overs.

"We are confident about each other's ability. We are playing as a unit and hence playing consistent cricket. We wanted to bat first. We couldn't play well in the PP. Hafeez played well and so did Malik," said Babar after the win.

"He used his experience and played well towards the end. We have been confident. We would want to continue with the same momentum. Dubai is one of the best stadiums. We love the fans over here and there as well. The way they come and cheer for us is amazing," he added.

Malik was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his quickfire fifty. Pakistan will now lock horns with Australia on Thursday in the semi-final 2 of the T20 World Cup. (ANI)

