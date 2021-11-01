T20 WC: We know once you lose toss, wicket changes in second innings, says Bumrah

Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi starred with the ball before Daryl Mitchell smashed 49 off 35 to help New Zealand defeat India by eight wickets on Sunday in the ongoing T20 World Cup."As a sportsman, you face a lot of days in cricket. Some days will be good and some days would be bad. What I try to do is not get very high when good days happen and not get very low when low days happen. All of these things are always are part and parcel of a cricketer's life. Try to stay in the moment, analyse what went wrong, what went well and try to move forward. That's the only way that you can move forward in this game," said Bumrah during a virtual post-match press conference."We don't have discussions. I'm not here trying to teach what the batsmen should do. But what we were focusing, as I told before as well, that we realised that once you lose the toss, the wicket changes in the second innings," he added.India was just restricted to 110/7 in the allotted twenty overs against New Zealand. No batter was able to stay at the crease for a long haul, and what followed was a lacklustre performance."So obviously I felt that we wanted to give the cushion, and it was a discussion that we want to give the cushion to the bowlers. And that happened. So in that I think we went attacking a little early. And the longer boundaries actually came into play. They used their slower balls where they used the wicket quite well to their advantage and they made it difficult for our batters to play the big shots," said Bumrah."Because the singles were not there on the offer, so they were playing attacking shots. High risk shots were always there. I think that was the summary of what happened today. And that's for everyone to see," he added.New Zealand produced a stunning bowling display as India batsmen struggled on the crease. Bumrah said India wanted to have extra runs which made the side go on the field with an attacking mindset."It's not very easy. But that is the challenge that you'll have to take extra responsibility. That was the communication. Obviously, it's difficult. That's why everybody was playing an evening game is choosing to bowl first, because there's a massive difference. So we understand that. We knew that. And our batters did understand that they have to give the cushion if they're batting first," said Bumrah."So they tried their best. Obviously, it didn't come off today. But the communication was clear and everybody knew what the situation of the game is and where they're heading," he added. (ANI)