T20 WC: When your premium batter goes down, it hurts most, says Morgan

Sharjah [UAE], November 7 (ANI): England captain Eoin Morgan said that his side will not be at their very best in every game but they need to find ways to win.



England got defeated by South Africa by ten runs in their Group 1 encounter of the ongoing T20 World Cup here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. However, South Africa failed to qualify for the semi-finals despite the win as England and Australia moved to the Knockouts.

"We're not going to be at our best every game, but we do need to find ways to win. I think in the field, actually, we weren't as intense as we have been previous game. Just small things that we didn't do as neatly or as cleanly as we would have liked. But with the ball, we probably kept them to a reasonable score, in and around par," said Morgan in an official ICC release.

"Obviously, when your premium batsman goes down, that does hurt you, particularly given the form that he's in. And also, on the other hand, the other guys that haven't batted a lot in the tournament came in, struck the ball really well which is a great sign obviously for the semi-final," he added.

Chasing 190, England got off to a firing start but suffered a big blow as Jason Roy limped off with a leg injury.

Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali took over the 50-run mark before the completion of the powerplay. However, South Africa bounced back with two quick wickets in the span of six balls.

Buttler and Jonny Bairstow departed leaving England at 59/2. Meanwhile, Moeen continued his fine form and kept whacking boundaries as England knocked out South Africa from the T20 World Cup.

Liam Livingstone smashed three sixes in one over as England gained control but Rabada helped South Africa stage a comeback in the death overs. (ANI)

