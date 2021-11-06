T20 WC: Win against England will give young players lot of confidence, says Bavuma

Sharjah [UAE], November 7 (ANI): South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma feels the win against England on Saturday will give young Proteas players a lot of experience and confidence for the years ahead.



Kagiso Rabada took a hat-trick in the last over as South Africa defeated England by 10 runs to end their T20 World Cup campaign on a high here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

However, South Africa failed to qualify for the semi-finals despite the win as England and Australia moved to the knockouts on Saturday.

"The win was important. Bitter-sweet end for us. We achieved what we wanted to - win the game but just couldn't win it big enough," said Bavuma after the win.

"At the start of the tournament, that (net run rate) was never a factor for us, we just wanted to win games. It's always tough to make up for that at the back end, especially against a team like England," he added.

"The young guys will learn a lot from this. I think this is going to give us a lot of experience and confidence. It'll give us a lot of knowledge on how to go about things forward," Bavuma signed off.

Chasing 190, England got off to a firing start but suffered a big blow as Jason Roy limped off with a leg injury.

Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali took over the 50-run mark before the completion of the powerplay. However, South Africa bounced back with two quick wickets in the span of six balls.

Buttler and Jonny Bairstow departed leaving England at 59/2. Meanwhile, Moeen continued his fine form and kept whacking boundaries as England knocked out South Africa from the T20 World Cup.

Liam Livingstone smashed three sixes in one over as England gained control but Rabada helped South Africa stage a comeback in the death overs. (ANI)