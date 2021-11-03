T20 World Cup: Afghanistan win toss and elect to bowl first against India

Abu Dhabi, Nov 3 (IANS) Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in a Group 2 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, Nabi said that Sharafuddin Ashraf comes in for a retired Asghar Afghan with Mujeeb Ur Rahman still unavailable. "Last game there was a lot of dew in the second half. We always prepare for both, but today we'll bowl first because of dew. We'll play normal cricket and go and enjoy."