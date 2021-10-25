T20 World Cup: Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against Scotland

Sharjah, Oct 25 (IANS) Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bat first against Scotland in a Group 2 match of Super 12 stage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

After winning the toss, Nabi said, "The wicket is dry so we will try and put runs on the board and defend it. The pitch looks good for batting and we will try to restrict them. We had a really good game against WI in the warm-up. We'll try to repeat that combination and performance."