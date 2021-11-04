T20 World Cup: Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in a small run-chase

The margin of the win means that they are now ahead of South Africa in the Group 1 standings on the basis of net run rate.

Dubai, Nov 4 (IANS) Australia made short work of a small chase to beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in a Group 1 match at the Dubai International Stadium here on Thursday. After Adam Zampa's 5/19 skittled out Bangladesh for just 73, Australia overhauled the target with 82 balls to spare.

With an eye on completing the chase quickly, Aaron Finch came out all guns blazing, smashing Mustafizur Rahman for a four and six in the second over. David Warner joined the party by smashing three fours through off-side off while Finch slammed a six in the fourth over which yielded 21 runs.

Finch's onslaught continued with sixes over extra cover and down the ground off Taskin Ahmed. But two balls later, Ahmed had the last laugh as Finch missed the delivery and was clean bowled.

Warner was bowled while going for a wild swing off Shoriful Islam on the final ball of the power-play. Mitchell Marsh smacked Ahmed for a four over mid-on and finished off the chase with a big six over deep mid-wicket.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 73 all out (Shamim Hossain 19, Mohammad Naim 16, Adam Zampa 5/19, Josh Hazlewood 2/8) lost to Australia 78/2 in 6.2 overs (Aaron Finch 40, David Warner 18, Taskin Ahmed 1/25) by eight wickets.

--IANS

nr/cs