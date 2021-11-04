T20 World Cup: Australia win toss and elect to bowl against Bangladesh

Dubai, Nov 4 (IANS) Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in a Group 1 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium here on Thursday.

After winning the toss, Finch said that Mitchell Marsh comes in for Ashton Agar. "Just want to exploit any moisture on offer. Looks like a really good wicket. We've had a few days to relax and regroup," he said.