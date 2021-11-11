T20 World Cup: Australia win toss, opt to bowl against Pakistan in 2nd semifinal

Dubai, Nov 11 (IANS) Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in the second semifinal of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium, here on Thursday.

"We will bowl. The wicket will not change a lot over the course of the game. The guys are relaxed, there'll be obvious nerves. This pitch has played true right through the IPL and the World Cup, no changes," said Finch at the toss.

On the other hand, Pakistan, who are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far, also remained unchanged.

"We'll have to put runs on the board and then defend it. It's an honour to lead this bunch of players, looking forward to playing some good cricket. UAE is our backyard, we know these conditions well. No changes for us as well," said skipper Babar Azam at the toss.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

