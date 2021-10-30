T20 World Cup: Babar's mother was on ventilator as he led Pakistan against India, reveals his father

The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 68 in Dubai but his heart was with his mother, who was put on ventilator support following surgery.

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Babar Azam's father Azam Siddiqui on Saturday revealed that Pakistan skipper's mother was on a ventilator while he led his team to victory against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in UAE.

Babar Azam's father has posted a big message on his Instagram account saying that the Pakistan captain played all three World Cup games "in severe distress".

"Now my nation should know some truth. Congratulations to all of you on the victory of all three. There was a big test at our house. On the day the match was against India, on that day Babar's mother was on a ventilator. Babar played all three matches in severe distress. I don't want to come here. It was supposed to be, but I came so that Babar may not get weak. It is the grace of God that he is fine now," wrote Azam Siddiqui along with the family picture.

"The purpose of sharing is to not criticize our national heroes without any reason. And yes, I know, if I don't get paradise. If you get a position, you have to give exams too. Long live Pakistan," he added.

Babar is leading Pakistan for the first time in the global event and has done exceptional work both as a captain as well as batter.

Pakistan have beaten India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan in three consecutive matches so far in the tournament. They will next lock horns with Namibia on Tuesday, November 2.

--IANS

avn/bsk