T20 World Cup: Bangladesh win toss and elect to bowl first

Al Amerat, Oct 17 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bowl first against Scotland in the second match of the men's T20 World Cup at Al Amerat Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Mahmudullah said, "Looks like a good wicket, with plenty of runs, but we would like to chase it down, because of the dew. We would like to play the best cricket we can. We got three all-rounders."