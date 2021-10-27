T20 World Cup: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against England

Bangladesh, who lost to Sri Lanka in their last match, made one change in their team as Shoriful came in place of Saifuddin for this clash.

Abu Dhabi, Oct 27 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to bat against England in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Wednesday.

"We are going to bat first. The wicket looks good, so we want to put a good total. We got three spinners playing, so we need to restrict them. This is a new game, so we need to play well," said Mahmudullah at the toss.

On the other hand, England who thrashed West Indies in their last match, didn't make any change for this clash.

"We have been good at chasing, the wicket looks good, played here during the IPL. We need to adapt, no team changes for us. The scars of past motivate you for the future. The focus today is on what we can do," said Eoin Morgan at the toss.

Playing XI:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed.

--IANS

avn/akm