T20 World Cup: Dwayne Bravo represents West Indies for last time, Gayle also hints same

Playing in his last game, Bravo hit a six and scored 10 runs against Australia in a super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi, drawing curtains on a stellar international career with the West Indies.

Abu Dhabi, Nov 6 (IANS) All-rounder Dwayne Bravo received a standing ovation from his teammates, opposition players, and fans at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium stadium after playing the final match of his international career for West Indies, here on Saturday.

After his last innings for West Indies, the star all-rounder walked off to applause from the audience, hugs from his teammates, and respect from the opposition. In bowling, Bravo remained wicketless and conceded 36 runs in his quota of four overs.

Following his side's loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday, Bravo had confirmed he would be hanging up his boots.

"I think the time has come. I've had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I'm very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long," said Bravo in a conversation with former captain Daren Sammy and commentator Alex Jordan on the ICC's post-match Facebook Live show.

"To win three ICC trophies, two with my captain (Daren Sammy) on the left here. One thing I am proud about is that in the era of cricketers we had we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage and not only do that but have silverware to show for it," he added.

Meanwhile, Bravo's teammate Chris Gayle also hinted that he might have played his last game for West Indies.

The attacking batsman, who turned 42 in September, opened the West Indies innings and played an entertaining knock of 15 runs.

Unlike Bravo, who had clarified that this match would serve as his last outing in maroon, Gayle had not made clear his plans for international retirement. Yet, when the West Indies legend walked off the field after a short innings, raising his bat to the crowd, congratulated by his colleagues, and soaking in the well-earned admiration, it suggested this was his farewell match too.

His 15 off nine balls had plenty of the typical Gayle flourish. The two-time T20 World Cup champion, batting in shades under his helmet, saw out Mitchell Starc in the first over, before striking two sixes. He pulled Hazlewood and then, two balls later, smashed a back-of-a-length delivery from Pat Cummins down the ground off the back foot.

David Warner smashed an unbeaten 89 off 56 balls and led Australia to an eight-wicket win over West Indies in their final Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. After the end of the game, Australian players gave a guard on honour to both DJ Bravo and Chris Gayle. Both the Windies stalwarts also signed the cameras and waved at everyone while walking off the ground.

--IANS

avn/bsk