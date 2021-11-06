T20 World Cup: England, Australia seal semis berths from Super 12 Group 1

England sealed their berth in the semi-finals with four wins and one loss in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Sharjah, Nov 7 (IANS) Eoin Morgan-led England and Aaron Finch's Australia on Saturday qualified for the semi-finals from Super 12 Group 1 at the ongoing 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

In their final Group 1 game against South Africa, Morgan's side started their chase knowing that they needed to pass 87 to guarantee qualification to the last four, and they sealed that spot inside 11 overs of the chase.

Having posted a total of 189, South Africa needed to restrict England to 131 or less to go above Australia on net-run-rate and finish second. Unfortunately for the Proteas, they could only keep England to 179/8.

They also crossed the 131-run mark in the 16th over of their chase and ensured that Australia were the second team through in the group as well, leaving Proteas behind in net-run-rate.

England, South Africa, and Australia all ended with eight points from four wins and a defeat. However, England finished on top of the standings with an NRR of +2.464 while Australia were second with an NRR of +1.216. South Africa ended with an NRR of +0.739, thus missing out on the spot in the last four.

England are likely to face one of New Zealand, India, or Afghanistan (second-place in Group 2) in their semi-finals.

England's road to semis:

Match 1: Won by 6 wickets against West Indies in Dubai

Match 2: Won by 8 wickets against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi

Match 3: Won by 8 wickets against Australia in Dubai

Match 4: Won by 26 runs against Sri Lanka in Sharjah

Match 5: Lost by 10 runs to South Africa in Sharjah

Meanwhile, Australia also qualified for the semi-finals with four wins and one loss in the super 12 matches of the tournament.

Australia will see the last four of the marquee event for the first time since 2012. They had finished runner-up in 2010 behind England while also making the semis in the inaugural World Cup in 2007.

Australia are set to take on Pakistan, the table-topper of Group 2, in their semi-final.

Australia's road to semis:

Match 1: Won by 5 wickets against South Africa in Abu Dhabi

Match 2: Won by 7 wickets against Sri Lanka in Dubai

Match 3: Lost to England by 8 wickets in Dubai

Match 4: Won by 8 wickets against Bangladesh in Dubai

Match 5: Won by 8 wickets against West Indies in Abu Dhabi

