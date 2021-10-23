T20 World Cup: England bowl out West Indies for 55

Adil Rashid (2/4), Tymal Mills (2/17), Moeen Ali (2/17), Chris Woakes (1/12), Chris Jordan (1/7) wreaked havoc with the ball as England got off to a good start in the tournament.

Dubai, Oct 23 (IANS) A sensational bowling performance helped England bundle out West Indies for 55 in a Group 1 match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.

Put in to bat first, West Indies had a terrible start as they lost the wickets of Evin Lewis (6) and Lendl Simmons (3) in the first three overs. While Lewis was dismissed by Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali got rid of Simmons.

Chris Gayle, who came to bat at No. 3 showed some resistance along with Shimron Hetmyer and hit few boundaries. Just when it looked like a partnership may be building, Hetmyer (9) got out in the 5th over bowled by Moeen.

Soon, Gayle (13) also got out to Tymal Mills and thereafter West Indies kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. And in the end, they were bowled out for 55 in 14.2 overs.

This is West Indies' second lowest T20I score and lowest in World T20 history.

Brief scores:

West Indies 55/10 in 14.2 overs (Chris Gayle 13; Adil Rashid 2/4, Tymal Mills 2/17) against England

--IANS

avn/bsk