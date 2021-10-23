T20 World Cup: England start with 6-wicket win over West Indies

This was the first time that England beat West Indies in a T20 World Cup match after playing them six times

Dubai, Oct 23 (IANS) A clinical England side began their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in style as they thrashed West Indies by six wickets in a Group 1 match in the Super 12 stage of the mega event at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.

Adil Rashid (2/4), Tymal Mills (2/17), Moeen Ali (2/17), Chris Woakes (1/12), Chris Jordan (1/7) wreaked havoc with the ball as England bundle out West Indies for just 55 in 20 overs. This was West Indies' second lowest T20I score and lowest in World T20.

Chasing a small target for victory, England looked in a bit of a hurry. They also showed some signs of nervousness and struggle on a slow and turning pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

West Indies also tried their best to delay the inevitable by getting rid of Jason Roy (11), Jonny Bairstow (9), Moeen Ali (3), and Liam Livingstone (1) in quick succession but the total was just too low for Caribbean team to defend. In the end, Jos Buttler (24) and Eoin Morgan (7) remained not out till the end and helped England overhaul the target in 8.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

Akeal Hosein (2/24) was the shining star with the ball for West Indies on a very disappointing day for the defending champions.

Earlier, batting first, West Indies had a terrible start as they lost the wickets of Evin Lewis (6) and Lendl Simmons (3) in the first three overs. While Lewis was dismissed by Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali got rid of Simmons.

Chris Gayle, who came to bat at No. 3 showed some resistance along with Shimron Hetmyer and hit few boundaries. Just when it looked like a partnership may be building, Hetmyer (9) got out in the 5th over bowled by Moeen.

Soon, Gayle (13) also got out to Tymal Mills and thereafter West Indies kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. And in the end, they were bowled out for 55 in 14.2 overs.

Brief scores:

West Indies 55/10 in 14.2 overs (Chris Gayle 13; Adil Rashid 2/4, Tymal Mills 2/17) lost to England 56-4 in 8.2 overs (Jos Buttler 24, Jason Roy 11; Akeal Hosein 2/24 )

