T20 World Cup: England thrash Australia by 8 wickets

Dubai, Oct 30 (IANS) England produced a clinical performance with both bat and ball to thrash Australia by eight wickets in a Super-12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.

A sensational bowling performance by Chris Jordan (3/17), Chris Woakes (2/23), and Tymal Mills (2/45) helped England bowl out Australia for 125 in 20 overs.

Apart from Jordan, Woakes, and Mills, Adil Rashid, Liam Livingstone also picked a wicket each for England while Aaron Finch (44 off 49) was the top-scorer for Australia.

In reply, Jos Buttler's quickfire fifty (71 off 32) helped England chase down the target quite comfortably in 11.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand. Jason Roy (22) and Jonny Bairstow (16) also chipped in with small contributions with the bat.

Brief scores:

Australia 125-10 in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 44; Chris Jordan 3/17, Chris Woakes 2/23) lost to England 126-2 in 11.4 overs (Jos Buttler 71, Jason Roy 22; Ashton Agar 1/15)

