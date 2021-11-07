T20 World Cup: I want to be more consistent to help the team, says Malik

Sharjah, Nov 7 (IANS) Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is happy with his form in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup but wants to be more consistent in order to help his team. Malik was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his unbeaten 54 off just 18 balls, propelling Pakistan to 189/4 in 20 overs. His late blitzkrieg, laced with a four and six sixes, played a crucial hand in Pakistan's 72-run win over Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

"Yes I'm in good form but I want to see myself more consistent to help the team. Overall, I feel fit. It is going to be a big game and we have to give our best shot," said Malik in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Talking about what was the target in mind at Sharjah, Malik said, "As we have seen in previous games if you don't lose early wickets you have a chance of putting a good total in the end. We were discussing in our dressing room to at least get 150 and not give too many wickets early on."

Speaking on adjustments made in batting at Sharjah as compared to other venues, Malik explained, "If you are playing on a good strip, the goal is to take a couple of balls and then start playing your game. On these tracks, you take 6-8 balls and then start playing your game. The win is a big thing. You take all the confidence going deep in the tournament."

Pakistan's next match in the tournament is the second semi-final against Australia in Dubai on Thursday. The 2009 champions enter the knock-out stages as the only unbeaten team from the Super 12 stage.

